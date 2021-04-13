Lookers Plc increased volumes despite lockdowns (Analyst Interview)

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike talks us through the key themes he noted in the company update, how this affects the forecast and how he views the company in terms of a valuation.

Lookers plc, is one of the leading UK motor retail and after-sales service groups. The company strategy is to have the right brands at the right locations, alongside excellent service and a commitment to providing and outstanding retail service.