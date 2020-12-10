Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Kromek Group potential for widescale implementation significantly enhanced (Interview)

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) CEO Arnab Basu joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the new contract extensions for its D3S products. Arnab reminds us what the D3S products are, what these extensions mean for the company, how the company has coped with the COVID pandemic since the last update and with 2021 fast approaching how the company is positioned for the new year.

Kromek Group plc provides design and high-volume supply of both hardware and software of CZT solid-state radiation detectors and scintillation radiation detector components and finished products. We supply the medical OEM, civil nuclear and security sectors.

It manufactures in both the UK and the US, supplying worldwide through direct sales and a network of distributors and resellers.

Its product offering ranges from x-ray and gamma ray detector sub-assemblies for OEMs to end-user radiation detector products ready to go straight out of the box.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Kromek Group plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
security
Kromek Group potential for widescale implementation significantly enhanced (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.