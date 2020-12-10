Kromek Group potential for widescale implementation significantly enhanced (Interview)

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) CEO Arnab Basu joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the new contract extensions for its D3S products. Arnab reminds us what the D3S products are, what these extensions mean for the company, how the company has coped with the COVID pandemic since the last update and with 2021 fast approaching how the company is positioned for the new year.

Kromek Group plc provides design and high-volume supply of both hardware and software of CZT solid-state radiation detectors and scintillation radiation detector components and finished products. We supply the medical OEM, civil nuclear and security sectors.

It manufactures in both the UK and the US, supplying worldwide through direct sales and a network of distributors and resellers.

Its product offering ranges from x-ray and gamma ray detector sub-assemblies for OEMs to end-user radiation detector products ready to go straight out of the box.