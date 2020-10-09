Kromek Group plc – the world may never have to experience another pandemic (Interview)

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK) CEO Arnab Basu joins DirectorsTalk in this video interview to discuss final audited results for the year ended 30th April 2020. Arnab describes this years performance, the impact of COVID, the emerging opportunity in bio-security and detections of pathogens and the outlook for the next 12 months.

Kromek Group is a technology group (global HQ in County Durham) and a leading developer of high performance radiation detection products based on cadmium zinc telluride and other advanced technologies. Using its core technology platforms, Kromek designs, develops and produces x-ray and gamma ray imaging and radiation detection products for the medical, security screening and nuclear markets.

The Group’s products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure and are used in multiple applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, and the analysis of radioactive materials.

The Group’s business model provides a vertically integrated technology offering to customers, from radiation detector materials to finished products or detectors, including software, electronics and application specific integrated circuits (“ASICs”).

The Group has operations in the UK and US (California and Pennsylvania), and is selling internationally through a combination of distributors and direct OEM sales.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn