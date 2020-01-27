JTC Group High quality organic recurring revenues (Interview)

JTC Group plc (LON: JTC) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Robin talks us through the key points from the year end trading update, how it compares for forecasts and expectations and with shares trading at 425p and trading on 20x consensus earnings for 2019 Robin shares his thoughts on fair value.

JTC is an award-winning provider of fund, corporate and private client services. Founded in 1987, the company employs c.750 people across its global office network and is trusted to administer assets of c.US$110 billion.

JTC is committed to its shared ownership culture and philosophy, with management and staff holding over 20% of the equity in the firm, clearly aligning the interests of clients, employees and other stakeholders.