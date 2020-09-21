JTC Group able to deliver sustainable profitable growth (Interview)

JTC Group plc (LON:JTC) is the topic of conversation when Robin Savage, Research Director at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Robin talks through the key features he found in the interim results, the medium term guidance and its relevance to consensus expectations and Robins thoughts on the current share price for JTC.

JTC Group plc is a publicly listed, award-winning provider of fund, corporate and private client services. Their fund services team has substantial experience and a proven track record in administering both closed and open-ended funds established in the BVI, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mauritius, South Africa, UK and US.

