ICG Enterprise Trust 1H’23 results – strong half year resilient outlook (VIDEO)

ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark provides us with a summary of his report ‘1H’23 and beyond: safe harbour in the storm’ explains how the underlying companies are doing, the metrics and results and in the uncertain world we live in what defensive growth as a strategy actually means in practice.

ICG Enterprise is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

