How Inchcape PLC is enhancing future shareholder returns? (Interview)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike talks us through 2019 FY results, explains the key drivers, how this affects forecasts and shares his thoughts on the company as an investment case.

Inchcape is a leading independent multi-brand Automotive Distributor and Retailer, operating in 33 markets with a portfolio of over 40 of the world’s leading car brands. Inchcape has diversified multi-channel revenue streams including sale of new and used vehicles, parts, service, finance and insurance. The Group has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1958, is headquartered in London and employs around 17,000 people.

