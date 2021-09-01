Helium One Global shallow traps, deeper traps and deeper targets (Interview)

Helium One Global plc (LON:HE1) CEO David Minchin joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the completion of its 2021 exploration drilling campaign and the move to Phase 2 exploration work at its 100% owned Rukwa Project in Tanzania.

David explains for us what shallow traps are, how to identify these traps and why are they important, how the deeper traps work and the next steps for the deeper targets.

Helium One Global has a focus to explore, develop, and ultimately, become a producer of high-grade helium for the international market,