Helium One Global rig audit completed and good to go (VIDEO)

Helium One Global (LON:HE1) CEO David Minchin joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the successful completion of a third-party engineering audit on the operational capability of the Company’s preferred drilling rig for the Phase II drilling programme at its Rukwa Project.

David talks us through the rig audit and what it all means, explains why the rig is good for the programme and the next steps for the company now that the audit is completed.

Helium One Global’s focus is to explore, develop, and ultimately, become a producer of high-grade helium for the international market, a critical material essential in modern technologies.