Helium One Global (LON:HE1) CEO David Minchin and Drilling Superintendent Mike Williams join DirectorsTalk Interviews.

David updates us on progress with the rig and where we are on the timeline while Mike explains how the rig was looking when he visited and progress since then.

Helium One Global, has a focus to explore, develop, and ultimately, become a producer of high-grade helium for the international market.