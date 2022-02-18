Helium One 2021 was transformational; 2022 could be game-changing (Interview)

Helium One Global plc (LON:HE1) CEO David Minchin joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results for the year ended 30th June 2021.

David explains what was achieved during the year, why it was transformational, talks us through the exploration programme and its findings and tells us what investors should be looking at in the year ahead.

Helium One also confirmed today that the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held at 4:00 p.m. GMT on 14 March 2022 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP at 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW. The Notice of AGM details a number of resolutions proposed by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), a proxy form or form of instruction for you to complete and explanatory notes which contain information on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM have been posted to Shareholders today.

Attendance and voting

Following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, it is expected that Shareholders will be able to attend the AGM in person this year. However, the Company strongly suggests that shareholders do not attend in person. If Shareholders do wish to attend the AGM it is kindly requested that they carry out a lateral flow test prior to attending the meeting and adhere to social distancing measures and wear a face covering (unless exempt). Please note that this is subject only to the UK Government not announcing any social distancing restrictions prior to the AGM.

Alternatively, Shareholders may remotely attend and submit written questions by webinar, per the instructions detailed below, which will be recorded and be made available on the Company’s website.

The directors will provide a business update to shareholders and answer relevant questions at the beginning of the AGM, after which the formal business as set out in the Notice of AGM will be considered.

Given the continuing uncertainty, Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote in advance of the AGM. In light of the current circumstances you are strongly encouraged to use your right to appoint the Chair of the AGM as your proxy to attend the meeting and vote on your behalf. Please vote online at www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy or by filling in the Form of Proxy or the Form of Instruction sent with this Notice and returning it by post to the Company’s Registrars as soon as possible at c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY. The Registrars must receive your Form of Proxy by 4.00 p.m. on 10 March 2022 and your Form of Instruction by 10.00 a.m. on 9 March 2022. For instructions on proxy voting, please see the notes to the Notice of AGM for information on pages 5 to 7.

The results will be announced via a Regulatory News Service and on the Company’s website as soon as practicable following the AGM.

Helium One Global (LON:HE1) was founded in September 2015. The Company’s focus is to explore, develop, and ultimately, become a producer of high-grade helium for the international market, a critical material essential in modern technologies.