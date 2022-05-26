Twitter
Why Helium One Global is focusing on Tia (VIDEO)

Helium One Global (LON:HE1) CEO David Minchin joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss progress at its Rukwa project area in Tanzania including details of its planned 2022 drilling campaign.

David explains why they are going back to Tai, when they expect to complete due diligence, provides us with the rigs capabilities and when we can expect to see drilling start.

Helium One Global, has a focus to explore, develop, and ultimately, become a producer of high-grade helium for the international market.

