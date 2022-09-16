Helium One Global committed to delivering a successful Phase II drilling campaign at Tai (VIDEO)

Helium One Global (LON:HE1) CEO David Minchin joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss progress at its Rukwa project area in Tanzania including details of its planned Phase II drilling campaign.

David explains why they are now targeting drilling next year, why it has taken so long to get the rig and complete the audit, what was meant by warm equipment and why its good for HE1, the reason for relinquishing certain licences and provides an update on the Helium market.

Helium One Global (LON HE1), has a focus to explore, develop, and ultimately, become a producer of high-grade helium for the international market.