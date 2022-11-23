Helium One Global, excited to be back on the ground, drilling and for 2023 (VIDEO)

Helium One Global (LON:HE1) CEO David Minchin joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss its full project update, including an update on rig selection for the Company’s Phase II drilling programme.

David takes us through this morning’s announcement and what it all means, mobilising the rig in the wet season, confidence that this will become a definitive contract, the company funding position and how they manage to fund the drilling.

Helium One Global, has a focus to explore, develop, and ultimately, become a producer of high-grade helium for the international market place.