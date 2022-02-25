Green News – AMTE Power, Quadrise Fuels, CyanConnode Holdings, Tirupati Graphite and more

DirectorsTalk Green News and our Sustainability and Green stocks website contains exclusive content on some of the fastest growing London-listed and Green Economy Mark companies and industry sectors that are contributing to a more sustainable world. This article covers a selection of our most popular recent Green news stories.

AMTE Power plc (LON: AMTE) is a recognised brand in the production of high-quality lithium-ion batteries across a range of markets including automotive, aerospace, defence and energy storage.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON: CYAN) is a world leader in providing customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON: QFI) is the global innovator and licensor of disruptive heavy oil technology that produces MSAR® fuel.

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON: TGR) is a revenue-generating, multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional, fully integrated producer and developer of high-grade natural flake graphite, speciality graphite and graphene and graphene enhanced advanced materials. The Company places a special emphasis on “green” applications, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, energy storage, thermal management, and advanced materials development.

Cadence Minerals plc (LON: KDNC) is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale requiring lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market.

