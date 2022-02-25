Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Green News – AMTE Power, Quadrise Fuels, CyanConnode Holdings, Tirupati Graphite and more

Sustainability News

DirectorsTalk Green News and our Sustainability and Green stocks website contains exclusive content on some of the fastest growing London-listed and Green Economy Mark companies and industry sectors that are contributing to a more sustainable world. This article covers a selection of our most popular recent Green news stories.

UK Fuel Cells Gigafactory


AMTE Power plc (LON: AMTE) is a recognised brand in the production of high-quality lithium-ion batteries across a range of markets including automotive, aerospace, defence and energy storage.

AMTE Power expected to be key beneficiary of ATF in Gigafactory plans (Analyst Interview)

Smart Metering

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON: CYAN) is a world leader in providing customers with long-range, low-power, end-to-end networking solutions and high-performance applications that help them enhance service delivery, improve business efficiency and save energy.

CyanConnode revenue opportunity hundreds of millions (Analyst Interview)

Low Emissions Fuel

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON: QFI) is the global innovator and licensor of disruptive heavy oil technology that produces MSAR® fuel.

Quadrise Fuels bioMSAR™ Aquafuels testing results endorsement of potential (Interview)

Graphite and Graphene for Green Applications

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON: TGR) is a revenue-generating, multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional, fully integrated producer and developer of high-grade natural flake graphite, speciality graphite and graphene and graphene enhanced advanced materials. The Company places a special emphasis on “green” applications, including renewable energy and energy efficiency, energy storage, thermal management, and advanced materials development.

Tirupati Graphite growth and momentum to continue (LON:TGR)

Re-chargeable Battery Technology

Cadence Minerals plc (LON: KDNC) is dedicated to smart investments for a greener world. The planet needs rechargeable batteries on a global scale requiring lithium and other technology minerals to power their cells. Cadence is helping find these minerals in new places and extracting them in new ways, which will meet the demand of this burgeoning market.

You might also enjoy reading  Cadence Minerals excited as first phase of Amapa Iron Ore Project completes (Interview)
Cadence Minerals first phase of investment in Amapá completes (LON:KDNC)

Other Green News

Dialight plc ultra efficient Vigilant LED High Bay game changer on multiple levels (Interview)

Symphony Environmental commences two year exclusive US supply contract for their d2w biodegradable plastics technology

Dekel Agri-Vision ‘Excellent results can still be beaten’ says Lincoln Moore (Interview)

Jubilee Metals Group deliver a stellar operational performance

Applied Graphene Materials graphene-enhanced coating successfully developed for Indian power transmission assets

Ilika Goliath technical programme made giant steps forwards during the year

Biome Technologies revenues in line and cash balances ahead of expectations

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
AMTE Power PLC
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
CyanConnode Holdings plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Quadrise Fuels International Plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cadence Minerals plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
AMTE Power PLC
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
CyanConnode Holdings plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Quadrise Fuels International Plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cadence Minerals plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.