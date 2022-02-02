Quadrise Fuels bioMSAR™ Aquafuels testing results endorsement of potential (Interview)

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) CEO Jason Miles joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the results of the latest bioM-SAR™ testing at Aquafuel Research and also the appointment of Andy Morrison as Non-Executive Chairman.

Jason tells us more about Andy Morrison, explains the significance for bioMSAR as a transition fuel, the impact these results will have on plans for commercialisation, other tests planned at Aquafuel, talks with MSC other active projects and news we can expect over the coming months.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON: QFI) is the global innovator and licensor of disruptive heavy oil technology that produces MSAR® fuel.