Fintel: Two industry-leading investment houses, Carmignac and Premier Miton join managed distribution service

Fintel

Fintel plc (LON:FNTL), the UK’s leading fintech and support services business, has announced that Premier Miton and Carmignac have joined a growing number of firms committed to multi-year agreements for its managed distribution service, launched earlier this year.

This announcement follows news earlier this month of a first-of-its-kind partnership with Aviva and Aviva Investors, and deals with leading brands including Fidelity, Just, Guardian, Schroders and Tatton throughout 2021.

Introduced in early 2021, Fintel’s managed distribution service is a subscription-based service that includes research, data, product design and distribution services. Using segmental and behavioural insights, product providers are able to develop tailored propositions and distribute them through financial intermediaries.

Delivered by SimplyBiz & Defaqto, businesses that sit within Fintel, the solution is designed to enhance the services provided to Intermediary Member Firms. The multi-year partnerships will align product providers’ outreach to intermediaries through the most effective channels, and ensure consumers receive products better aligned to their needs.

SimplyBiz has also announced that Carmignac’s new range of model portfolios, as well as nine of Premier Miton’s risk-adjusted funds, will join its range of Risk Controlled investment solutions, further embedding the partnerships.

Matt Timmins, Joint CEO of Fintel, commented:

“As a market connector, Fintel exists to help the market operate more effectively. Bringing together product providers, intermediaries and consumers, we simplify the complexity of the retail financial services market, ultimately achieving better outcomes for all.

“I believe that the most successful way to increase efficiency and effectiveness in the market is through collaborative solutions such as our managed distribution service and I am delighted that so many renowned and respected names have further strengthened our relationships by choosing to work with us in this way. To have two more industry-leading investment houses, Carmignac and Premier Miton, on board, builds on the success of our managed distribution service to date and it’s a really positive end to 2021. 

