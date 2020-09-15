Epwin Group should be able to take market share and outperform (Analyst Interview)

Epwin Group plc (LON:EPWN) is the topic of conversation when Andy Hanson, Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Andy talks us through the interim results, compare the performance to the industry, explains what has happened since lockdown, talks about confidence in reinstating guidance and dividends and shares his thoughts on the outlook for 2021.

Epwin Group is the leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

