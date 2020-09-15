Don't Miss
Home » Interviews » Epwin Group should be able to take market share and outperform (Analyst Interview)
Construction

Epwin Group should be able to take market share and outperform (Analyst Interview)

15th September 2020

Epwin Group plc (LON:EPWN) is the topic of conversation when Andy Hanson, Analyst at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Andy talks us through the interim results, compare the performance to the industry, explains what has happened since lockdown, talks about confidence in reinstating guidance and dividends and shares his thoughts on the outlook for 2021.

Epwin Group is the leading manufacturer of low maintenance building products, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.