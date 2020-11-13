Twitter
DWF Group look attractive in terms of growth and against peers (Analyst Interview)

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) is the topic of conversation when Mike Allen, Head of Research at Zeus Capital joins DirectorsTalk. Mike talks us through the key points from the company HY21 trading update, explains how this effects the forecast, takes a look at the balance sheet and share his view on the company in terms of fair value.

DWF Group is a global legal business with a different mindset: we disrupt to progress.

Named by The Financial Times as one of the most dynamic new legal businesses, its innovative, forward-thinking approach is transforming legal services. Their outstanding sector specialists, approach to innovation, and advanced working practices translate into an entirely new way of working, providing access to traditional legal and alternative legal services in one integrated, agile offer that reflects the way modern global companies work and what clients need. The goal is to provide a complete legal business solution for its clients driven by an agile work culture that attracts diverse, exciting people.

    DWF Group
