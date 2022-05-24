Twitter
CMC Markets, XPS Pensions and DWF Group could exit the economic downturn even stronger (VIDEO)

The Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) fund manager Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk Interview to discuss current market conditions and navigating them.

Gervais shares his thoughts on the market, whether some stocks are in a bear market right now, how investors should navigate though these times, companies aligned to both short term and long-term themes that will drive future growth and companies in the DIVI portfolio that Gervais sees signs of coming out of this economic downturn even stronger.

The Diverse Income Trust (LON: DIVI) invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities.

CMC Markets plc (LON: CMCX) is a UK-based financial services company that offers online trading in shares, spread betting, contracts for difference and foreign exchange across world markets.

XPS Pensions Group (LON: XPS) is the largest pure pensions consultancy in the UK, specialising in actuarial, investment consulting and administration.

DWF Group (LON: DWF) is a global legal business headquartered in Manchester with 31 offices across the world. In March 2019, DWF was listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a £366m valuation and offer size of £95m, DWF became the UK’s largest listed law firm

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
The Diverse Income Trust plc

