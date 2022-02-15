Twitter
Diverse Income Trust Gervais Williams talks macro economic conditions and investment strategies (Interview)

The Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Head of Equities Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss some of the macro economic conditions facing companies; the sort of investment strategy investors should consider and ideas for their ISA.

Gervais explains why companies are facing such exceptionally high energy prices at the moment, trends being seen in the labour market at the moment, base rate tax increases, inflationary pressures and the impact on UK tax overall, the sort of investment strategy investors could be considering at a time when market conditions are clearly more testing and whether adding an Investment Trust to their Stocks and Shares ISA to receive tax-efficient income and tax-free growth is something to consider.

The Diverse Income Trust plc invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and medium sized companies.

The Company may also invest in large companies, including FTSE 100 Index constituents, where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value.

The Managers adopt a stock specific approach in managing the Company’s portfolio and therefore the amount apportioned to a particular industry sector is of secondary consideration. As a result of this approach, the Company’s portfolio does not track any index.

