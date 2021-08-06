Capita maintains revenue, profit and margins increase & net debt reduced

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has announced its half year results 2021.

Summary

H1 2021 Financial outcome

On track for revenue growth in 2021

Strengthening the balance sheet

Outlook

Six months ended 30 June 2021

1 Capita reports results on an adjusted basis to aid understanding of business performance.

2 Sustainable free cash flow = reported free cash flow excluding the impact of disposals

Investor presentation

Jon Lewis, Capita Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I am pleased with the progress we have made with our strategy and the priorities we set out in March. We have maintained revenue; increased profit; strengthened the balance sheet; and implemented our new, simpler, more client-focused divisional structure.

“We have continued to deliver a good operational performance, won significant new business and have a strong pipeline of opportunities to come in the second half. We have also reduced our net debt, completing £536m of disposals already this year – with more to come.

“We are delivering on our plans and remain on track to deliver organic revenue growth this year for the first time in six years and generate sustainable free cash flow2 in 2022.

“This performance has only been made possible by the outstanding commitment of our talented colleagues, whom I am so honoured and proud to work alongside. I would like to thank all of them for their hard work and professionalism.”