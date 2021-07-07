Caledonia Mining Quarterly Update – Record Production (Interview)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (LON:CMCL) CEO Steve Curtis joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its quarterly production update. Steve talks us through the highlights, explains where the increase has come from, the increase in dividends and how the planned growth might affect dividends.

Caledonia Mining is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 45%, up to 80,000 ounces.