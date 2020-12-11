Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Caledonia Mining Corporation work has already begun at Glen Hume (Interview)

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (LON:CMCL) CFO Mark Learmonth joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the acquisition of an option over an exploration prospect in Zimbabwe. Mark provides us with more detail on Glen Hume, the stage its at, the next steps, looking at other opportunities, the focus and how this acquisition fits into the long term strategy.

Caledonia Mining is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe which is on track to hit its increased 2020 gold production guidance of between 55,000 – 58,000 ounces. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 45%, up to 80,000 ounces. The Company pays a quarterly dividend, which has been increased three times this year and is investing in the company’s future growth by evaluating new investments opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Caledonia Mining Corporation

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Caledonia Mining Corporation
Caledonia Mining Corporation work has already begun at Glen Hume (Interview)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.