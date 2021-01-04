Twitter
Caledonia Mining Kicks off 2021 with a 10% dividend increase (Interview)

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (LON:CMCL) CEO Steve Curtis joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the increase in dividend. Steve talks us through the increase, the next steps at the two new 2 exploration options, commissioning the central shaft in the first quarter and what else investors can expect over the coming months.

Caledonia Mining has a strong, experienced management team and board of directors with diverse expertise in gold production, exploration, mine development, finance and marketing. The group’s management team is based in Johannesburg, South Africa, London, United Kingdom and Jersey, Channel Islands.

The company acquired the Blanket Mine from Kinross Gold Corporation with effect from April 2006. Caledonia owns 64% of Blanket with the remaining 36% owned by local Zimbabwean Shareholders. In December 2020 the company entered into an option agreements over Glen Hume and Connemara North.

Caledonia Mining
