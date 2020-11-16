Caledonia Mining Corporation very pleased with progress made (Interview)

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (LON:CMCL) CFO Mark Leamonth joins DirectorTalk to discuss results for the nine month period ended 30th September. Mark talks us through the highlights, explains what has a driven cost per ounce increase, progress being made on the central shaft, delay effects on production guidance for 2021, increased dividends and expectations for the rest of the year.

Caledonia Mining is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, it has a highly experienced management team and board of directors with diverse expertise in gold production, exploration, mine development, finance and marketing. The group’s management team is based in Johannesburg, South Africa, London, United Kingdom and Jersey, Channel Islands.