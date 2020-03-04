Boku Inc. Make a strong start to the year, but what is driving it? (Interview)

Boku Inc, (LON:BOKU) CEO Jon Prideaux joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the latest positive trading update from the company. Jon reminds us of the business model, how it translates into revenue and while everyone is concerned with the Coronavirus what new trends are benefiting Boku?

Boku Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of carrier commerce and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 190 mobile network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify, Uber and Western Union.

The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn