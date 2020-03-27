Don't Miss
Home » Interviews » Boku Inc CEO Jon Prideaux Talks Increased Volume and Trends (Interview)
Mobile Transactions

Boku Inc CEO Jon Prideaux Talks Increased Volume and Trends (Interview)

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU) CEO Jon Prideaux joins DirectorsTalk to discuss results for the year ended 31st December 2019. Jon explains the trends he is seeing during the impact of COVID-19, talks us through the highlights of 2019 and what we can look forward to during 2020.

Boku Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of carrier commerce and mobile identity solutions. Its technology platform, which is linked to more than 190 mobile network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify, Uber and Western Union.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.