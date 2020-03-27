Boku Inc CEO Jon Prideaux Talks Increased Volume and Trends (Interview)

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU) CEO Jon Prideaux joins DirectorsTalk to discuss results for the year ended 31st December 2019. Jon explains the trends he is seeing during the impact of COVID-19, talks us through the highlights of 2019 and what we can look forward to during 2020.

Boku Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of carrier commerce and mobile identity solutions. Its technology platform, which is linked to more than 190 mobile network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Sony, Spotify, Uber and Western Union.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn