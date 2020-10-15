Applied Graphene Materials Increased footprint, progress and momentum (Interview)

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) CEO Adrian Potts joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its full year results. Adrian talks us through the highlights, provides more details around a new commercial service offering called Innovation Accelerator and explains the impact of COVID.

Questions we put to Adrian were:

You’ve announced your Full Year results this morning following a period of increasing positive newsflow, can you take us through the highlights? You also announced at the end of last week a new commercial service offering called Innovation Accelerator. Can you tell us more about this? And has coronavirus had any impact on your performance?

Applied Graphene Materials, based at the Wilton Centre on Teesside, was admitted to AIM in November 2013, raising £11 million. The Group successfully raised £8.5m in January 2016 and a further £9.8m in November 2017. Since August 2020, the Group’s shares are also listed on OTCQX in the United States. As a result of the funding support and their industry leading technology platform, AGM have been able to develop a significant sales distribution network covering Europe, North America and a partner in Japan. The Group continues to work closely with industrial partners, and have seen the successful launch of numerous commercial products enhanced by their Graphene Dispersions.

