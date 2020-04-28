Amino Technologies Investor Presentation Highlights Year End Nov 2019

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) Investor Presentation Highlights Year End Nov 2019 presented by Group CEO Donald McGarva.

Amino Technologies is a new breed of Media Tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services. We believe the operators that will succeed will be those that allow consumers to control how, when and where they “watch TV” and consume video. The smart operator will enable each consumer to define what TV means to them.

It is our mission to anticipate the technological and consumer behavioural trends so that we can keep on creating the solutions that enable operators and media companies to drive growth in engagement and profitability while embracing the inevitable disruption to the video market. The Group meets these challenges through combining its award-winning IP/cloud platforms and deep deployment expertise to create solutions that enable our customers to design and deliver innovative and profitable next-generation video experiences.

Amino Technologies plc consists of two operating companies providing transformational media experiences: Amino Communications, with TV-centric solutions and 24i, focused on streaming and OTT experiences.

