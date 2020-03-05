TT Electronics in great shape for more acquisitions (Interview)

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) CEO Richard Tyson & CFO Mark Hoad join DirectorsTalk to discuss final results for the year ended 31st Dec 2019. Mark talks us through the progress made though the year while Richard explains what has driven the growth and prospects for the future.

The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with market-leading customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defence, and transportation sectors. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management devices and connectivity solutions. TT has design and manufacturing facilities in the UK, North America, Sweden and Asia.

TT Electronics has three divisions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customised solutions including sensors and power management devices. Our solutions improve the precision, speed and reliability of critical aspects of our customers’ applications. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. We collaborate with our customers to develop innovative solutions to optimise their electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for our product divisions and to customers that often require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. We manufacture complex integrated product assemblies for our customers and provide engineering services including designing testing solutions and value-engineering.

