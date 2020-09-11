TT Electronics highly accurate 20 second COVID-19 test cheaper than a paperback (Interview)

TT Electronics PLC (LON:TTG) CEO Richard Tyson and CFO Mark Hoad join DirectorsTalk to discuss the launch of a ground-breaking COVID-19 screening device. We ask Richard to talk us through the exciting news, having been described as ‘having the ability to get the world moving again’ in the face of COVID-19, is it potentially as exciting as it sounds? Can we look forward to hearing more news on Virolens over the coming weeks and months? Mark explains to us the potential financial upside of Virolens for TT.

TT Electronics engineers advance electronics which benefit our planet and its people for future generations. They do this by designing, manufacturing and working in a way that is cleaner, smarter and improves wellbeing.

It is a global manufacturer of electronic components and provider of manufacturing services, headquartered in Woking, England.

