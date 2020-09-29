TT Electronics anticipate an exciting time of growth following Torotel acquisition (Interview)

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) CEO Richard Tyson and CFO Mark Hoad join DirectorsTalk in this video interview to discuss the acquisition of Torotel Inc. Richard explains who Torotel are and the synergies they have. Mark talks us through the financial impact and how it was funded. Richard finished the interview explaining how the acquisition progress TT’s strategy and the future evolution of the TT Group.

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance-critical applications.

The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with market-leading customers primarily in aerospace and defence, medical and industrial sectors. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management devices and connectivity solutions. TT has design and manufacturing facilities including in the UK, US, Mexico, Sweden and Asia.

The company has three divisions. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. We collaborate with our customers to develop innovative solutions to optimise their electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for our product divisions and to customers that often require a lower volume and higher mix of products. We manufacture complex integrated product assemblies for our customers and provide engineering services including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customised solutions including sensors and power management devices. Our solutions improve the precision, speed and reliability of critical aspects of our customers’ applications.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn