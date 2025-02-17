Tekmar Group – The Offshore Energy Leader Poised for Massive Growth (Video)

Tekmar Group Plc (LON:TGP) is gearing up for a transformative leap in the offshore energy sector. In this interview CEO Richard Turner discusses “Project Aurora,” a bold strategy to double revenue, quadruple profitability, and solidify Tekmar’s position as the most complete subsea protection solutions provider.

With surging demand in offshore wind and oil & gas, coupled with strategic acquisitions, Tekmar Group is primed for unprecedented expansion.

About Tekmar:

Tekmar Group Plc is a global leader in subsea protection systems, safeguarding vital offshore wind and oil & gas infrastructure.