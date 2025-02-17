Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tekmar Group – The Offshore Energy Leader Poised for Massive Growth (Video)

Tekmar Group Plc (LON:TGP) is gearing up for a transformative leap in the offshore energy sector. In this interview CEO Richard Turner discusses “Project Aurora,” a bold strategy to double revenue, quadruple profitability, and solidify Tekmar’s position as the most complete subsea protection solutions provider.

With surging demand in offshore wind and oil & gas, coupled with strategic acquisitions, Tekmar Group is primed for unprecedented expansion.

About Tekmar:

Tekmar Group Plc is a global leader in subsea protection systems, safeguarding vital offshore wind and oil & gas infrastructure.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Tekmar Group – The Offshore Energy Leader Poised for Massive Growth (Video)

Other Interviews

More News

Search

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.