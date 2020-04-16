Surface Transforms: David Bundred ‘An astonishing 6 weeks but in good shape for next 6 years’ (Interview)

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) Chairman David Bundred joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the effects of COVID 19 and a recent fund raise. First David explains whats is going on at Surface Transforms, where they are headed, the effect on customers, the effect on the company, why money has been raised and why now an open offer.

Surface Transforms are experts in the development and production of carbon-ceramic materials and the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon-ceramic brakes for automotive use. ST utilises our proprietary next-generation carbon-ceramic material – CCST – to create lightweight brake discs for high-performance applications, including automotive and aircraft brakes. Surface Transforms has extensive in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, including the facilities for manufacturing carbon-ceramic brake discs.

While conventional carbon-ceramic brake discs use discontinuous (chopped) carbon fibre, ST interweaves continuous carbon fibre to form a 3D matrix, producing a stronger and more durable product with 3x the heat conductivity compared to our competitors; this reduces the brake system operating temperature, resulting in increased life of components with the same brake performance.

Surface Transforms’ unique patented Carbon-Ceramic technology provides the ultimate braking performance for road and track.

