Silver Bullet solid start to the year with good visibility and confidence for the future (VIDEO)

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc (LON:SBDS) CEO Ian James joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months to 30 June 2022.

Ian talks us through the result highlights, explains how the company is split between two divisions, what they do and for who, why big name clients choose Silver Bullet why the company launched a strategic partnership and entity with Making Science Group and what we can expect going through the remainder of the year and into 2023.

Silver Bullet Data Services Group is a digital transformation services and product company that assists brands and advertisers to deploy their digital marketing spend, with a focus on the use of technology and data.