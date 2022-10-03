Twitter
R&Q Insurance Holdings overview, investment case and progress (VIDEO)

R&Q Insurance Holdings Limited (LON:RQIH) overview, investment case and progress presented by William Spiegel (Chairman) and Tom Solomon (CFO).

R&Q Insurance Holdings Limited (LON: RQIH), headquartered and operating in Bermuda with extensive operations in the US and Europe, is a leading provider of finality solutions for run-off portfolios and global program capacity for MGAs and their reinsurers.

R&Q has a proven track record over three decades of acquiring discontinued books of non-life business and non-life (re)insurance companies and captives in run-off.

