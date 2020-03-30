Royal Mail PLC 9.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Royal Mail PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RMG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Royal Mail PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 120 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.8% from today’s opening price of 133.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 28.05 points and decreased 96.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 266.7 GBX while the year low share price is currently 118.86 GBX.

Royal Mail PLC has a 50 day moving average of 178.44 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 209.75. There are currently 1,000,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,471,547. Market capitalisation for LON:RMG is £1,241,999,969 GBP.

