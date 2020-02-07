Royal Mail PLC 20.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Royal Mail PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RMG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Royal Mail PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 140 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -20.1% from the opening price of 175.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 48.9 points and decreased 41 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 295.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 168.05 GBX.

Royal Mail PLC has a 50 day moving average of 222.57 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 219.24. There are currently 1,000,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,679,442. Market capitalisation for LON:RMG is £1,739,380,035 GBP.