Premier Miton Investors Gervais Williams COVID-19 pandemic and importance of active management (Interview)

Gervais Williams, head of equities at Premier Miton Investors, gives his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and current market downturn. He discusses the impact the pandemic is having on various companies and sectors and the importance of active management.

Gervais explains his investment approach for both The Diverse Income Trust and Miton UK Microcap Trust. An update is provided on his put option and recent additions to portfolios. He also gives valuable insight into the cash available for both trusts.

