Don't Miss
Home » Interviews » Premier Miton Investors Gervais Williams COVID-19 pandemic and importance of active management (Interview)
Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Investors Gervais Williams COVID-19 pandemic and importance of active management (Interview)

Gervais Williams, head of equities at Premier Miton Investors, gives his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and current market downturn. He discusses the impact the pandemic is having on various companies and sectors and the importance of active management.

Gervais explains his investment approach for both The Diverse Income Trust and Miton UK Microcap Trust. An update is provided on his put option and recent additions to portfolios. He also gives valuable insight into the cash available for both trusts.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.