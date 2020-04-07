Premier Miton’s Gervais Williams looks at the Investment Process, Indicators and Climate Change (Interview)

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Head of Equities, Gervais Williams joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the investment process, meeting companies, company indicators, reporting of climate risks and how companies mitigate them.

Premier Miton was formed in November 2019 from the merger of Premier Asset Management Group plc and Miton Group plc. It manages £11billion on behalf of a wide range of individual investors and institutions.

The merger has brought together the capabilities, expertise and knowledge of two highly regarded companies to create a new organisation that is even better placed to deliver the right outcomes for its clients.

The asset management industry is facing a time of unparalleled challenges, particularly in its ability to deliver value to its underlying clients. Its Premier Miton’s belief that genuinely active management can make a real difference to investment returns.

