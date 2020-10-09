PetroNeft Resources mini refinery opens up new revenue stream (Interview)

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) CEO David Sturt joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the testing of its mini oil refinery. David explains what this now means for the company, how it was completed without the use of any subcontractors, what is left to do before the company can take full advantage and what investors should be looking out for in terms of news flow.

PetroNeft Resources plc is a oil exploration and development company focused on Russia. Admitted to the London AIM and Dublin ESM Markets on 27th September 2006.

The Company implement a cost effective, locally driven, operations programme based on a thorough understanding of assets. They have implemented a range of low-cost measures aimed at stabilizing production at existing wells, identifying new opportunities for low cost exploration and development and reducing costs through more effective use of its assets.

