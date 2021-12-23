PetroNeft Resources looking to 2022 with an incredible degree of optimism (Interview)

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) CEO David Sturt joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss the results of the reserves and resource audit, for Licence 61 and for Licence 67.

David explains what the report means for the company, how the acquisition of the additional 40% of License 67 looks now in the context of the report, why they used Miller and Lent and what we can expect from the company going forward.

PetroNeft Resources plc is an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, Its 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61.