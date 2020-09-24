Don't Miss
Home » Interviews » PetroNeft Resources 3000 acre L67, proven, well positioned and looking to produce year round (Interview)
PetroNeft Resources

PetroNeft Resources 3000 acre L67, proven, well positioned and looking to produce year round (Interview)

24th September 2020

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) CEO David Sturt joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the financing update which provides up to $1M to finance infrastructure development on Licence 67. David explains the significance of this news, the future growth strategy for Licence 67 and why there seems to be an increased attention to Licence 67 since the successful extended testing of the C4 well.

PetroNeft Resources is a oil exploration and development company focused on Russia. Admitted to the London AIM and Dublin ESM Markets on 27th September 2006.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.