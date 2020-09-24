PetroNeft Resources 3000 acre L67, proven, well positioned and looking to produce year round (Interview)

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) CEO David Sturt joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the financing update which provides up to $1M to finance infrastructure development on Licence 67. David explains the significance of this news, the future growth strategy for Licence 67 and why there seems to be an increased attention to Licence 67 since the successful extended testing of the C4 well.

PetroNeft Resources is a oil exploration and development company focused on Russia. Admitted to the London AIM and Dublin ESM Markets on 27th September 2006.

