Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)

Company Briefing and H1 Results presented by Philip Walker, Chief Executive Officer.

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) is a leading global provider of technology-based maintainer training and integrated product support solutions.

The extensive portfolio for Pennant’s training technology solutions and ILS Software (OmegaPS and R4i) is achieved through our two operational divisions: Technical Training and Integrated Product Support.