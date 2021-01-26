NQ Minerals surface trenching permitted and prospectus for standard listing on London Stock Exchange

NQ Minerals plc (AQSE:NQMI) Chairman David Lenigas joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the granting to start over 2 kilometres of surface trenching at the Company’s Beaconsfield Gold Mine in northern Tasmania, Australia. David talks us through the highlights, explains what it means for the company, expands on the final stages of metallurgical optimisation and what it means to list on the Standard List of the London Stock Exchange.

NQ Minerals operations are in Australia. NQ commenced base metal and precious metal production in 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania. Hellyer has a published JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated as of the end of August 2020 at 7.57 Mt which is host to Gold at 2.60 g/t Au for 633,600 oz Au, Silver at 94 g/t Ag for 22,873,600 oz Ag, Lead at 3.01% Pb for 228,000 tonnes and Zinc at 2.33% Zn for 176,700 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure. The Company is also planning to re-open the historic high-grade Beaconsfield Gold Mine in Tasmania, which has a JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.454 Mt at 10.3 g/t Au for 483,000 ounces of gold. Regular updates on the progress of the Hellyer Gold Mine and Beaconsfield can be viewed on NQ’s website.