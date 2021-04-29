NQ Minerals significant potential gold at Beaconsfield (Interview)

NQ Minerals plc (AQSE:NQMI) Executive Chairman David Lenigas joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the completed surface trenching programme at the Beaconsfield Gold Mine. David talks us through the results highlights, the impact the surface potential has for NQ, the plan going forward, key takeaways from the Hellyer Mine’s Q1 2021 provisional unaudited financial results and shares his thoughts on the fact that larger trading houses are now involved with the Aquis exchange.

