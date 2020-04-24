NQ Minerals Chairman David Lenigas says ‘in deep discussions with off-takers’ (Interview)

NQ Minerals plc (AQUIS: NQMI) (OTCQB: NQMLF) Chairman David Lenigas joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the significantly expanded Nickel resource in Tasmania. David talks us through the highlights, expands on the long-term plans for the Beaconsfield region, touches on speaking to off-takers and battery industry players and what investors can expect from NQ Minerals in the coming months.

NQ Minerals is an Australian-based mining company which commenced base metal and precious metal production in 2018 at its 100% owned flagship Hellyer Gold Mine in Tasmania. Hellyer has a published JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimated at 9.25 Mt which is host to Gold at 2.57 g/t Au for 764,300 oz Au, Silver at 92 g/t Ag for 27,360,300 oz Ag, Lead at 2.99% Pb for 276,600 tonnes and Zinc at 2.57% Zn for 217,400 tonnes. In addition to these resources, the Hellyer assets include a large mill facility and full supporting infrastructure, including a direct rail line to port.

