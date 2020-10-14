Don't Miss
NQ Minerals see big jump in revenues and gross profits (Interview)

14th October 2020

NQ Minerals plc (AQSE:NQMI, OTCQB:NQMLF, US ADR OTCQB:NQMIY) Executive Chairman David Lenigas joins DirectorsTalk to discuss production results and unaudited financial results for its wholly owned Hellyer Gold Mines Pty Ltd. David talks us through the highlights, expands on designs and operational procedures to further increase production and lets us know what else investors should be looking forward to in terms of news flow.

NQ Minerals Plc is listed on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) under the ticker NQMI and has it’s 1:100 ADR traded on the US OTC QB under ticker NQMIY and its ordinary shares are dual traded on the US OTC QB under the ticker NQMLF.

Questions we put to David:

1)     00.27 Great news on production figures today, can you talk us through the highlights please?

2)     01.49 The Company is currently finalising designs and operational procedures to further increase production, could you expand on this?

3)     02.51 What other news can investors expect from NQ Minerals in the next quarter?

