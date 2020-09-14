N4 Pharma Nuvec technology could be used for multiple vaccines not just Covid-19 (Interview)

N4 Pharma plc (LON:N4P) CEO Nigel Theobald joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its Covid-19 proof of concept work utilising Nuvec® loaded with Coronavirus plasmid. Nigel provides us with a snapshot of the company, the background to this Covid-19 Proof of Concept update, moving into in vivo studies and what investors should expect in terms of newsflow over the coming weeks and months.

N4 Pharma is a specialist pharmaceutical company developing a novel delivery system for cancer and vaccine treatments using its unique silica nanoparticle delivery system called Nuvec®.

The company’s business model is to partner with companies developing novel antigens for cancer and vaccine treatments to use Nuvec® as the delivery vehicle to get their antigen into cells to express the protein needed for the required immunity. As these products progress through pre clinical and clinical programs, N4P will seek to receive up front payments, milestone payments and ultimately royalty payments once products reach the market.

